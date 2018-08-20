Mon August 20, 2018
National

August 20, 2018

NAB begins probe against ex-UoS registrar

SARGODHA: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched probe against former acting registrar of the University of Sargodha (UoS) Mudassar Kamran over corruption charges.

He has been accused of granting affiliation to private colleges illegally and establishing sub-campuses of the university in public-private partnership, which is violation of rules. Mudassar Kamran was acting registrar of the varsity for the last three years. From 2007 to 2015, the UoS granted affiliation to 572 colleges. A Higher Education Commission (HEC) special audit report had found that Mudassar was allegedly involved in illegal practices. An official of the UoS Affiliation Committee, on the condition of anonymity, said that the committee was used as a rubber stamp and its recommendations were changed and Kamran directly dealt with the owners of the sub-campuses and affiliated colleges. Recently, he added, the university syndicate formed a three-member committee to probe allegations against Mudassar Kamran under the provision of the PEEDA 2006, for his alleged involvement in corruption and violation of rules.

Gang busted: Police Sunday arrested 10 members of a gang and recovered valuables, including vehicles, from them.

A spokesman for the police said that action launched under the supervision of SDPO Bhalwal Asif Bahadur and raids were conducted to arrest the criminals. The arrested were identified as Sudhir Sabir, Tahir Abbas, Shahid Imran, Akhtar, residents of Kalas Sharif, Arif of Jhelum, Naeem and Nadeem of Chak 9-ML Colony, Adeel of Chiniot, Saddam Hussain of Harya village and Qaisar of Mandi Bahauddin. The SDPO told the media that the police also recovered Rs 800,000 worth cattle heads, 10 motorcycles worth Rs 350,000, and mobile phones, which were returned to their owners.

