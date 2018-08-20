Mon August 20, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
'Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House'

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan's maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Islamabad

A
APP
August 20, 2018

Share

RTA squads to check overcharging

Rawalpindi : Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi has formed three squads to check overcharging by the transporters on Eidul Azha and warned the transporters against overcharging public transport fares from people going to hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families.

Talking to this agency, RTA Secretary, Khalid Yameen Satti said that it is common feature that with the coming of Eid people go to their home towns to celebrate the festival with their loved ones.

“People from abroad as well as major cities make it a point to be home with their kith and kin for the festivities. However, the transporters have a habit of fleecing the home bound citizens by charging exorbitant rates,” he added.

He said, “stern action would be taken against transporters found overcharging and overloading the passengers. The staff concerned has been directed to check overcharging and overloading of passengers in buses and vans specially before Eidul Azha. The checking will be carried out randomly at different places. Strict action will be taken on the spot and excess fares will be returned to the passengers.” To a question, he informed that a meeting in this regard was arranged and the transporters have been directed to display the fare charts at prominent places at the bus and van stands.

The transporters have also been warned of strict action against overcharging and overloading with punitive measures will be placed at different locations. He requested the commuters to cooperate with the authorities concerned and inform on RTA’s UAN Number 0800-02345 or on the complaint number 051-9270011, if any transporter charges extra fare or misbehaves with them.

