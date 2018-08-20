Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rally against blasphemous cartoons contest

LAHORE: JI continued protest against blasphemous cartoons competition scheduled to be held in the Netherlands by taking out a rally from Bund Road to Moon Market.

The rally was led by JI Lahore ameer Zikrullah Mujahid. IJ workers, notables of the area and office-bearers of JI affiliated organisations were raising slogans against Amsterdam authorities. Addressing the rally, Zikrullah Mujahid urged the Muslim rulers to stress the contest organisers not to hold the contest. He warned that European anti-Islam forces were pushing the whole world into a new war of civilisations which could be avoided if they respect the fundamental rights of the Muslims.

He demanded the government to take a serious notice of the move against the rights of Muslims and take a strong action to restrain the Amsterdam authorities from endangering the world peace under this garb.

Qadri: Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has dubbed blasphemous caricatures competition in the Netherlands a grave conspiracy against international peace and brotherhood, saying the sanctity of human rights demand respect of religious beliefs, sacred personalities and places of worship, and insulting the sacred personalities of others was not freedom of expression.

In a statement on international human rights day, Dr Qadri warned the Netherlands against pushing the world towards a new conflict. He said spreading hatred would only lead to destroy whatever peace was left in the world and also support anti-human narrative of extremists. He demanded immediate abandoning the provocative competition which had trampled and enraged the religious sentiments of 1.7 billion Muslims in the world. He warned that the world was already sitting on the verge of huge war and any new clash of civilisations must be averted at every cost. He said UN, EU and OIC should play a key role in this regard.

Meanwhile, a US youth embraced Islam at the hands of PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri. According to reports reaching at PAT secretariat, DR Qadri directed the scholars of Minhajul Quran International to undertake the basic Islamic education of the converted young man C J Homey.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'