Sunday bazaars: Most vegetablesnot sold overwrong pricing issue

LAHORE: Prices of majority of seasonal vegetables remained stable this week but the rates of the fruits were further increased besides open overcharging in the presence of the government officials.

Number of vegetables was not sold in the makeshift markets after the rates came down as the vendors claimed that the official rates of these vegetables in the list were lower than their purchase price. Thus, the vendors keeping these items with them but not were selling or selling at higher rates.

Further, the rates of almost all seasonal fruits were further increased this week again. Cucumber, lemon, spinach, coriander, luffa, ladyfinger, capsicum, local zucchini (tinday desi), cauliflower, cabbage, pea, papaya, apricot, pear, corn, and plump were the items not sold by the vendors despite having stock of these items with them.

This week the price of potato new was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs31 to 32 per kg and potato stored at Rs11 to 12 per kg and sugar-free fixed Rs17 to 19 per kg.

The price of onion was stable at Rs26 to 28 per kg, rainwater affected was sold at Rs28 per kg and good quality at Rs35 to 40 per kg. The price of tomato was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

Garlic China was fixed at Rs88 to 90 per kg, and garlic local was fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, it was sold at Rs100 and China variety was sold at Rs120 per kg. Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs150 to 155 per kg, and sold at Rs200 per kg.

The price of brinjal was declined by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg. Cucumber was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 70 per kg. Bitter gourd was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg. Spinach was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Lemon local was fixed at Rs58 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Zucchini local was stable at Rs43 to 45 per kg, not available on account of wrong pricing issue.

Pumpkin was declined by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs30 per kg. Green chili was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Capsicum was increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue.

Ladyfinger was fixed at Rs50 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing issue. Sweet pumpkin was fixed at Rs9 to 10 per kg, not sold there on wrong pricing. Luffa was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs30, not sold on wrong pricing issue. Arum was reduced by Rs10 per kg fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg.

Coriander was increased by Rs60 per kg, fixed at Rs180 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Carrot price was fixed at Rs50 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Cauliflower was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs78 to 80 per kg, not available. Pea was fixed at Rs120 per kg, not sold.

Different variety of apples was fixed at Rs38 to 100 per kg, mixed quality was sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg and lower rotten varieties at Rs50 to 70 per kg. Banana A-quality was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs28 to 30 per dozen, while B-quality was sold at Rs50 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs90 per kg, not sold. Peach A category was fixed at Rs117 to 120 per kg, B-category at Rs73 to 75 per kg and mixed sold at Rs120 per kg. Apricot was fixed at Rs117 to 120 per kg, not available there. Mangoes of different variety were fixed at Rs63 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 200 per kg. Plump was fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, not available on account of wrong pricing.

Grapes sunderkhani was fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, B-category sold at Rs170 per kg, grapes black was fixed at Rs126 to 130 per kg, and grapes Gola was fixed at Rs92 to 95 per kg but both were not sold. Guava was fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Peer was fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, not available there. Pomegranate Qandhari was fixed at Rs117 to 120 per kg, pomegranate local was fixed at Rs88 to 90 per kg, not sold there. Sweet fruit was fixed at Rs97 to 100 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 150 per dozen.