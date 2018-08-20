Pakistan Navy holds beach cleaning drive

The Pakistan Navy conducted a beach cleaning campaign at Sea View on Sunday to create awareness in the public regarding keeping beaches and marine resources clean.

According to a press release issued, navy officers and students of various Bahria Colleges participated in the campaign. They removed debris including plastic items, bottles and polythene bags from the beach.

The statement further said that sports personalities as well members of civil society organisations also participated in the drive. Speaking at the completion of the drive, Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq said the city’s marine ecology was in danger due to the negative impacts of pollution. “Therefore, it is our responsibility to reclaim the environment by avoiding plastic pollution and maximising tree plantation,” he said. Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq also planted a tree at the Nishan-e-Pakistan Park.