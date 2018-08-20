Mbappe plays starring role on return to PSG side

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe marked his first appearance for Paris Saint-Germain since winning the World Cup by coming off the bench to score a late brace that gave the French champions a 3-1 victory at Guingamp on Saturday.

Nolan Roux had given the home side the lead in the Brittany sunshine, and only a combination of Gianluigi Buffon and VAR prevented Thomas Tuchel’s side from being further behind at half-time.

But Mbappe came on for the second half and Neymar equalised from the penalty spot soon after, before the 19-year-old France starlet added two goals in the closing 10 minutes to secure the points.

It is now two wins from two in Ligue 1 this season for PSG under new coach Tuchel, after they swept aside Monaco 4-0 to win the campaign-opening Champions Trophy in China.The capital side were again without a host of big names, including Edinson Cavani, the Uruguayan still not deemed fit to return after a calf injury suffered at the World Cup.Mbappe started on the bench along with two fellow French World Cup winners, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and centre-back Presnel Kimpembe.