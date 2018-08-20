Mon August 20, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Blatant Anglophiles

Celebrations amid changes

'Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House'

Federal cabinet takes oath

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Complete text of Imran Khan's maiden speech

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Sports

AFP
August 20, 2018

Mbappe plays starring role on return to PSG side

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe marked his first appearance for Paris Saint-Germain since winning the World Cup by coming off the bench to score a late brace that gave the French champions a 3-1 victory at Guingamp on Saturday.

Nolan Roux had given the home side the lead in the Brittany sunshine, and only a combination of Gianluigi Buffon and VAR prevented Thomas Tuchel’s side from being further behind at half-time.

But Mbappe came on for the second half and Neymar equalised from the penalty spot soon after, before the 19-year-old France starlet added two goals in the closing 10 minutes to secure the points.

It is now two wins from two in Ligue 1 this season for PSG under new coach Tuchel, after they swept aside Monaco 4-0 to win the campaign-opening Champions Trophy in China.The capital side were again without a host of big names, including Edinson Cavani, the Uruguayan still not deemed fit to return after a calf injury suffered at the World Cup.Mbappe started on the bench along with two fellow French World Cup winners, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and centre-back Presnel Kimpembe.

