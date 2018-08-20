Teacher turnover

The PTI’s previous government in KP recruited over 37,000 teachers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This was billed as a commendable feat as a majority of these teachers held MA, MSc, MPhil and PhD degrees. But many of these teachers haven’t been working to the best of their abilities. Some of them are applying for other high jobs. Countless teachers have already resigned and it has taken a long time to fill these vacancies. As a result, students have been left in the lurch.

After it assumes power in the province for a second time, the PTI should chalk out a suitable strategy to put an end to the turnover rate of teacher. It should be made mandatory for anyone in the education department to remain in their post for at least 10 years after they are selected. This will ensure the welfare of students.

Tariq Nawaz

Mardan