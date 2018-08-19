Sun August 19, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 19, 2018

Two illegal shops demolished

Rawalpindi : Continuing its operation, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Saturday conducted operation against illegal/unauthorised land use and demolished and sealed two illegal shops at Saidpur Scheme No. 2, Rawalpindi.

RDA Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing’s staff including Atif Mahmood Ch, Assistant Director (BC), Superintendent Building Control, Building Inspectors and others carried out operation and demolished / sealed two illegal shops at Saidpur Scheme No. 2, Rawalpindi.

The owner of the property Shah Jahan constructed two illegal commercial shops without approval / No Objection Certificates (NOCs), in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said Director General (DG) RDA, Rana Akbar Hayat, directed the Building Control Wing to take strict action against illegal/unauthorised constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour.

Following directives of DG RDA, Building Control Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal/unauthorised commercial cum residential construction activities including plazas/shops, schools and other illegal land use encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city.

