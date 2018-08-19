Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
Live: PTI’s Usman Buzdar elected Punjab CM

Live: PTI’s Usman Buzdar elected Punjab CM
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Punjab elects new CM today

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly members will elect the new leader of the house, or the provincial chief minister, for the next five years here on Sunday.

The Punjab Assembly Speaker, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, on Saturday accepted the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf nominated candidate Usman Buzdar, and Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate Mian Hamza Shahbaz for the election of chief minister Punjab. The PTI, with the support of around 200 MPAs in the house of 371, is in a strong position to win the polls.

Meanwhile, PTI and its allies, at a joint parliamentary meeting, endorsed the decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan to nominate Usman Buzdar as the chief minister Punjab. The meeting was also addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he took his party members into confidence over the nomination of Buzdar. Noted figures, who attended by the meeting, included nominated Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Abdul Aleem Khan and others.

Imran Khan, in his address on the occasion, termed the nomination of Usman Buzdar as fully justified and stated Usman was aware of the concept of the ‘New Pakistan’. Buzdar is facing different allegations from his rivals.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'