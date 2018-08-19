Punjab elects new CM today

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly members will elect the new leader of the house, or the provincial chief minister, for the next five years here on Sunday.

The Punjab Assembly Speaker, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, on Saturday accepted the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf nominated candidate Usman Buzdar, and Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate Mian Hamza Shahbaz for the election of chief minister Punjab. The PTI, with the support of around 200 MPAs in the house of 371, is in a strong position to win the polls.

Meanwhile, PTI and its allies, at a joint parliamentary meeting, endorsed the decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan to nominate Usman Buzdar as the chief minister Punjab. The meeting was also addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he took his party members into confidence over the nomination of Buzdar. Noted figures, who attended by the meeting, included nominated Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Abdul Aleem Khan and others.

Imran Khan, in his address on the occasion, termed the nomination of Usman Buzdar as fully justified and stated Usman was aware of the concept of the ‘New Pakistan’. Buzdar is facing different allegations from his rivals.