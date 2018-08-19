Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
Live: Punjab elects new chief minister

Live: Punjab elects new chief minister
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rupee likely to bounce back

The rupee suffered minor losses against the dollar in the local currency market during the outgoing week amid a pickup in the dollar demand.

During the week, the rupee lost 11 paisas against the dollar in the interbank dealings and nine paisas in the open market.

The rupee commenced the week by trading flat at 123.93 against the prior week’s closing level of 123.92. The local unit gained grounds in the second trading session as it rose to 123.71.

The rupee closed higher at 123.53/dollar on Thursday supported by positive investor sentiment, political stability and expectations of foreign inflows from bilateral sources and multilateral donors. However, the rupee lost rising momentum to end weaker at 124.04 to the dollar on Friday, amid fresh surge in the dollar demand from importers.

The rupee traded in the range of 121.70 and 122.60 against the dollar in the kerb market during the week.

Traders expect the domestic currency to bounce back next week in anticipation of routine dollar demand and bullish sentiments in the financial markets. “We see the rupee will trade at 123.90/95 in the coming week,” a trader said.

However, weak data on the foreign exchange reserves, direct investment and external debt issued by the central bank, sparked concerns over the outlook for the external sector.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $16.712 billion during the week ended August 10 from $17.005 billion in the previous week. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased $216 million to $10.153 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments.

The country’s external debt and liabilities rose 13.98 percent to $95.097 billion at the end of June. Foreign direct investment into Pakistan in July fell 45.2 percent year-on-year to $128.1 million.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'