Let’s respect mandate, Qureshi asks opposition

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday said they will transform the country as the nation had given them the mandate.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he asked the opposition to respect the public mandate for continuation of democratic process.

"Let us change our behaviour towards each other. We will try to incorporate your criticism in our policies,” he said. He said the PML-N had reneged on the word given in the Speaker’s chamber that they will not resume protest after the break. He regretted the sloganeering of PML-N members in the House during the speech of Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan.

“Every party has the right to protest, but as the proceedings were telecast live, it was a photo opportunity for the PML-N,” he said.

MMA leader Abdul Wassey said a new election commission should be established after consultation among the political parties. He said the previous government should have opened the four constituencies demanded by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal of BNP-M said they were thankful to the people for giving them the mandate.

He expressed the hope that the promises made with the masses will be fulfilled before the end of term of the PTI-led government.

He said the political parties will have to sit together and frame a national agenda to improve the lives of people.