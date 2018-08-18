Over Rs154m released for deserving patients: CM

LAHORE: Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Dr. Hasan Askari has said that necessary steps have been taken by the caretaker setup for improving the healthcare sector and to provide best medical facilities to people.

We believe that patients should be given quality healthcare facilities in hospitals and for the purpose; relevant staff will have to proactively work. In a statement issued here on Friday, the chief minister said that access to latest healthcare facilities was the fundamental right of the people, because a healthy society can be established this way.

That is why the caretaker government continued to provide necessary resources on a priority basis for early completion of ongoing healthcare schemes and the completion process has been expedited so that the people could be facilitated.

He said the provision of resources for providing better healthcare facilities to the general public was the responsibility of every government.

All departments will have to move forward by working efficiently so that qualitative and most modern medical facilities could be provided to the patients. There is nothing important than facilitating the ailing humanity, he added.

He said that an amount of Rs154 million was released for the treatment of deserving patients. He said the provision of best healthcare facilities to patients continued despite a limited mandate of the caretaker setup.

He reiterated that the provision of resources for best healthcare facilities was the duty of every government and added that resources should be further increased for providing better facilities to the masses.

Serving the ailing humanity is a noble cause and free treatment of deserving patients should be continued in future as well.He said that healing the wounds of the ailing humanity is a great virtue which is rewarded in this life and hereafter.

He said that instructions have been issued to officials concerned and government departments for taking necessary precautionary measures against the Congo virus in the wake of upcoming religious festival of Eid-ul-Adha. Every possible step should be taken on an emergency basis for saving people from the virus, he said.

Fumigation should be carried out and the precautionary measures be devised by the WHO should be implemented in letter and spirit. He said that health and livestock departments should adopt precautionary measures and take every possible step so that the people could remain safe from this virus.

congratulates PA speaker: There was a rush of people at the residence of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday coming to extend their felicitations on his election as Punjab Assembly Speaker.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Prof Hassan Askari also presented him a bouquet. Caretaker Law Minister Zia Razavi, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Q MPAs and other prominent figures also congratulated him.

Parvez said he was grateful to Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, assembly members and friends. He congratulated Prof Hassan on successfully completing the caretaker tenure and holding-off election impartially. The caretaker CM praised the services of Ch Parvez’s work as CM Punjab. He hoped that Punjab would excel and prosper once again.