Life in Thar

A drought-like situation is persisting in Thar, Sindh as the area has hardly seen any rainfall during the monsoon season. Although the district administration has declared the area as the drought-hit district, it is yet to take any concrete measure to avert losses. In Thar, almost all reservoirs have dried up. Difficult climate conditions have added to people’s woes resulting in the migration of a large number of people to other parts of Sindh in order to find seasonal work. Due to lack of adequate healthcare facilities and rampant starvation, malnutrition and other diseases, hundreds of children – some under the age of five – are dying in Thar every month.

People in Thar depend on rainfall for growing food and fodder crops. Due to lack of rain, farmers have not been able to sow the crop and fodder for their livestock; as result, a large of sheep, camels, goats and cows have died in the arid. Scores of peafowl have perished in various villages, but the wildlife department is yet to take any significant step to improve the situation. The situation in Thar calls for immediate relief and rehabilitation measures across the affected areas. The new government should initiate a mechanism which ensures an equal and adequate distribution of relief goods among the drought-hit population. A plan needs to be carried out to save people’s livestock as well.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad