Special rates for students

This refers to the letter ‘Expensive travelling’ (Aug 17) by Sabir Haider. The problem about which the writer has discussed exists in all big cities, making it difficult for students to continue their studies. There are a large number of students who have come from remote areas to big cities to complete higher education. The high travelling and transportation cost has created many problems for students.

Soaring fares of even public transport are often too high for a student who has to live on a limited budget. In addition, due to high fares many students do not go to their hometown to celebrate Eid with their families or other families. The government should introduce concessional rates for students so that they can easily travel within the city and to their hometown on special occasions.

Sooda Akram

Kech