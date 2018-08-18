No surcharge

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It is a positive sign that the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project has started its operations. It is expected to add 969MW of electricity to national grid.
In light of this significant development, it is proposed that the government removes the Neelam-Jhelum surcharge on electricity consumption.
Noor Muhammad
Lahore
It is a positive sign that the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project has started its operations. It is expected to add 969MW of electricity to national grid.
In light of this significant development, it is proposed that the government removes the Neelam-Jhelum surcharge on electricity consumption.
Noor Muhammad
Lahore
Comments