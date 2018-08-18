KWSB starts crackdown on illegal water hydrants

On the directives of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Managing Director Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, the board has launched a crackdown operation against illegal water hydrants in the city.

Speaking to The News on Friday, Shaikh said that it is surprising that citizens do not get water through taps despite paying their bills, while the hydrants continue to fill their tanks. An operation is under way against these water thieves who will be arrested and cases will be registered against them, he added.

The citizens have complained that these illegal hydrants cheat the public by providing water tankers at exponential rates. Shaikh assured that he was personally monitoring the operation. He said Karachi is receiving 350 million gallons per day against a demand of 1,100 million gallons a day.