Weekly inflation falls 0.41pc

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation for the week ended on August 16 for the combined income group decreased 0.41 percent as compared to the previous week.

The sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 228.60 points as against 229.55 points registered in the previous week, according to PBS data. SPI for the combined group in the week under review increased 4.18 percent. Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 decreased 0.4 percent as it went down to 216.68 points in the week under review from 217.55 points in the previous week. As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001-12,000, Rs12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs35,000 also declined 0.4 percent, 0.42 percent, 0.43 percent and 0.41 percent, respectively. During the week under review, average prices of nine items registered a decrease, while that of 18 items increased with the prices of remaining 26 items unchanged.