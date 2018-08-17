Pak Club bag futsal title

ISLAMABAD: Pak Club beat Model Town Club 5-3 on a penalty shootout in the final of men’s event at Jashn-e-Azadi Futsal Tournament which was organised by the Islamabad Futsal Association here at Pakistan Sports Complex Thursday, says a press release.

Both the teams fought well and played a 0-0 draw at the end of the scheduled time. The decision of the match was taken on penalty corners. A total of 16 teams participated in the men’s event.

In the women’s event, Pak Club lifted the trophy after beating ISWA Club 5-4 on a penalty shootout. 12 teams took part in the women’s event.

Pakistan Futsal Federation Chairman Malik Mehrban Ali and PTF Secretary General Abu Ahmed Akif gave away the trophies and certificates to the winners.