HSSC exam results on Monday

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will declare the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate Part-II (12th grade) annual examinations two days before the Eidul Azha festival, which is slated to be marked on August 22.

The results of the HSSC-I annual examinations will be announced after Eid.

The FBISE had held the HSSC exams in April and May.

According to a relevant board official, the HSSC-II examination results will be announced on August 20 (Monday) at 2pm.

The results will be uploaded on the board’s official website, www.fbise.edu.pk. Also, the candidates will know about them by sending a SMS to unified code 5050 in the following format: FB(space)(roll number).