41 quack centres sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday sealed 41 quack’s centres. According to a press release, the PHC teams carried out action against quacks in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot and Narowal. The teams visited 127 treatment centres as per the census. Out of these, 41 quack’s centres were sealed, while 46 quacks had started other businesses.

Among the sealed centres, 14 were in Sialkot, 11 in Narowal, nine in Rawalpindi, four in Bahawalnagar and three in Lahore. Special allowance for nursing: For the first time in the history of Punjab government, special allowance has been announced for the nursing officers and now all the nurses would work with more zeal and fervour for themselves and the ailing humanity.

It was disclosed by the Director General Nursing, Punjab, Kausar Parveen while speaking at Post Graduate College of Nursing Punjab and Lahore General Hospital, according to a press release issued here on Thursday. She said Pakistani nurses working abroad have much capability that in some hospitals doctors get advice from them. She called upon the principal and teachers of nursing colleges and schools to put all out efforts for the betterment of the ailing humanity. She said nurses can play an important role in maintaining discipline in all departments of the hospital.

Kausar Parveen expressed her satisfaction over the performance of the Nursing College of Lahore General Hospital and hoped in coming days it would further improve.

Workshop: Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani has said that hardworking and competent youth should join civil services with the passion to serve the country. He was addressing a workshop for CSS aspirants organised by the Archives and Libraries Department at Quid-e-Azam Library here on Thursday.

On the instructions of the chief secretary, a six-day workshop has been arranged for CSS aspirants to guide them about the top exam. The chief secretary said that civil service gave a chance to earn honour and serving the humanity. He said that young generation wanted to appear in the competitive exams but results of last two years was not good. He said that workshops have been started to guide the students who use Quid-e-Azam Library for preparation of CSS exam.

Inspector General of Police Syed Kaleem Imam said that hard work and determination was required for success in CSS. Archives and Libraries Secretary Tahir Yousaf said that similar workshops would also be arranged in other libraries in the province. A question answer session was also held at the end of the workshop.