TDAP holds training session

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) held a training programme for exporters, traders and growers of Khairpur and Sukkur districts, which was attended by the State Bank of Pakistan and several chambers of commerce and industry representatives, a statement said on Thursday.

The exporters and growers were given a presentation on procedures and guidelines to start export business, while SBP deputy director Sukkur gave a detailed presentation regarding the role of banks in business of exports, it added.