Forex reserves fall to $16.712bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $16.712 billion during the week ended August 10 from $17.005 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased $216 million to $10.153 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments, it said.

The forex reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.560 billion, compared with $6.635 billion in the preceding week.