In search of good times

In a viral video on social media a teenager can be seeking crying hysterically after being cheated on by a man who gave him fake currency notes and bought his goat. It is disappointing to see that we have people among us who want to celebrate Eid at the expense of the poor. Muslims sacrifice animals only symbolically.

The real essence is to give away the most prized-possession – the one this poor boy was robbed of. The poor are always at the receiving end even during the occasion which teaches us to be extra compassionate towards them. It is shameful to see people behaving in a stark contrast of what this holy festival preaches and being aloof from religious sensibilities. It is hoped that the relevant authorities will swing into action at the earliest.

Vasdev

Tharparkar