Governing Pakistan

It is always better to be optimist. However, our history shows that our optimism is always short-lived. The country has got a new leader who is a cricket legend and has won the World Cup for the country. Undoubtedly, this was a wonderful achievement. But, this achievement cannot guarantee that that he would be a big success in the political field. His governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – which he indirectly controlled – was no wonder. While it is true that he picked up a good IG Police who improved his force, there is nothing more for us to be proud of him. His own accountability bureau was demolished once it tried to lay hands on his cronies. The other thing we hear is that the young generation is fully supporting Imran Khan. This raises a question: Can’t we see the stark differences between the youth of today and the past’s? I would leave the rest to the imagination of readers.

The way Khan is placing his men at various important positions due to lack of political maturity and rash temperament0 is a clear indication that these action might lead to the clash of institutions and the worst may happen in the coming days. If sanity prevails and Imran Khan extends the hand of friendship to the opposition and take it along, he may survive. Otherwise the allegations brought forward by the opposition may pose to be a serious challenge.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi