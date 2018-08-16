Thu August 16, 2018
National

MF
Muhammad Farooq
August 16, 2018

Killing of ex-employee of PAF in Swabi: FIR registered against unidentified CTD officials

SWABI: The first information report (FIR) was registered against unidentified personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the City Police Station on Wednesday a day after a retired employee of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was killed in a raid.

The protesters had brought the body of Noorul Haq, the former employee of PAF, to Swabi town, the district headquarters, and placed it at the Karnal Sher Khan Chowk, also known as Amn Chowk.

They were demanding the registration of the FIR against the officials of the CTD for murdering Noorul Haq. The police said that he was killed in an encounter, but the protesters claimed that Noorul Haq was killed inside his house. The negotiations between the representatives of the protesters and the police were heldmidnight. The protestors were refusing to budge and had even started digging a grave the body was lying at the Karnal Sher Khan Chowk.

The police officials were led by CTD Operations Peshawar SSP Sajjad Khan, Muhammad Ali Gandapur, DIG Mardan division and other officials. The protesters were represented by a jirga of local politicians. The officials eventually agreed to register the FIR.

Saqib Ali Khan, brother of Noorul Haq, who performs duty in the district police force registered the FIR. He said that he was sleeping in his room in the house when the gate was knocked before dawn. He alleged that when he opened the door three personnel of CTD asked about about his brother.

He claimed that the CTD officials asked him to call Noorul Haq and when he opened the door they shot him dead. He said he was also seized and forcibly taken away and released afterwards.

