Sophie Wessex shares 'frustration' from early days in Royal Family

Sophie Wessex is opening up about her early days into the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is celebrating her birthday today, reveals it took her some time in order to find her bearing into the Royal world.

Speaking about her early life, Sophie noted: "The frustration was that I had to reduce my expectations of what I could actually do."

mindset. "With Sophie, it's not all about her," Seward says.

"She was one of the first 'outsiders' to join the royal family and realise that it's about everyone working together as a team. She really understands that, and she doesn't seek the spotlight."

This comes as Sophie earlier commented upon her being a ‘secret weapon’ for King Charles and the Royal Family.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday at the Srebrenica Genocide Memorial, the Royal said: "It’s all very well being a secret weapon but if no one knows, maybe it's too secret.

She then added: "I suppose I should take it as a backhanded compliment.

"I don’t see myself in a frontline position per se, that said, admittedly there are fewer working members of the family these days so I suppose more and more are becoming less secretive.

"I just wonder what they are going to describe me as next."