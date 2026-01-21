Meghan Markle would not 'hide away' from UK for Harry's sake

Meghan Markle is tipped to stand strong by Prince Harry amid UK return.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has not been able to cultivate friendly relationship with her husband’s homeland, will ensure she extends her support in his upcoming trips to the country.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells Express: “There is so much hostility over here towards the Sussexes, and if they’re hoping to smooth the path with Charles, a reunion with the grandchildren would be an obvious way of doing that.”

Richard adds: “I don’t think the King will be involved in anything to do with the Games this summer, but I do think it’s a real possibility that he will see Harry and his grandchildren, and that probably means seeing Meghan too.”

He notes: “It would be unthinkable for Meghan not to appear at Invictus because it would look like she was hiding away, and she will stand by Harry no matter what.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.