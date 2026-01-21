Prince William accused of 'harsh decisions' over disgraced Royal

Prince William has been called out for harsh treatment towards Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The Prince of Wales, who was a key decision maker in his uncle’s exile, is told he took a step too far.

William and King Charles are especially opposed by latter’s sister, Princess Anne.

A source told the Daily Mail: "Anne has been vocal with both the King and William about Andrew's treatment, with Edward backing her to some extent. There are several arguments going on between Andrew and the King and between the King and the wider family – some of whom are convinced the King has treated his brother too harshly."

added: "It is easy to forget that Andrew has not been found guilty of anything and he denies all allegations."

"The King remains of the view that Andrew is proven innocent until proven guilty and has yet to see evidence that he is [guilty]," they continued. "The late Queen went to her grave believing in Andrew's innocence in the Epstein scandal.

"It doesn't fit well with the King to have to treat Andrew as harshly as he has to in the circumstances. William and Camilla take a harder line, which has caused a lot of family angst."