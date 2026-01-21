Princess Beatrice, Eugenie resort to begging Sarah Ferguson: 'It'll bring disaster for the whole family'

Sarah Ferguson, former Duchess of York and ex-wife to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appears to be in the midst of planning something big, and its causing her daughters to grow so concerned they have started begging.

For those unversed, this has come amid reports Fergie is considering a three-step media approach towards rebuilding her life, and is rumored to be looking towards Meghan and Harry’s tactic.

From tv appearances to deals and finally a memoir, her plan seems to have truly shaken up her daughters who fear “writing a tell-all that could result in disaster for the whole family,” according to a report by the National Examiner.

This also comes given how loyal the sisters are to the establishment because according to People, they “live and die by the monarchy”.

They were even dubbed ‘smart’ for choosing to spend Christmas with King Charles rather than their parents because by doing so they are “showing loyalty to King Charles and to the Crown.”

The comment comes from commentator Robert Jobson who also added, “it's easy to say this is a snub, but they would say, 'I'm a royal princess, I'm in line to the throne, I have been invited to attend the King's Christmas celebrations and you don't turn down the King's invitation,' " he told the publication. "If you have an invitation, you go. It's not an invitation — it's a command, really."