Andrew's reasons for giving Sarah Ferguson a rent-free home for 30 years after divorce finally finds an answer

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s decision to live together despite having been divorced from Sarah Ferguson for 30 years now, has been garnering a lot of public interest. Especially now that reports are focusing on Fergie’s solo living arrangements, given that her ex-husband is said to move into a private property operated and financed by King Charles, not taxpayer pounds.

What is pertinent to mention is that despite rumors hinting at a move-in bid with her daughters Princess Beatrice or Princess Eugenie, new reports suggest Fergie is looking to spread her wings solo.

According to a report by RadarOnline a royal commentator has spoken out in regards to this and claims, “financial self-interest was at the heart of the arrangement.”

Up until 2026 when public outcry forced the ex-Duke to consider other abodes, “both Andrew and Sarah were determined to maintain a very particular standard of living, and continuing to share the same royal residence was the most effective way for them to preserve that lifestyle.”

However, with the events that followed this public outcry, “Andrew doesn't feel supported enough by Sarah through the whole Epstein debacle, so they are not on the friendliest of terms at the moment, to say the least,” a source has since said.

Similarly another admits, even their decision to agree to ‘fall on their swords’ with this move “has surprised many that they are prepared to finally establish separate households.”

Because “that decision reflects just how much strain they have been under recently, and suggests both feel the need for space and a reset.”

All in all “for each of them, it represents an opportunity to start a new chapter,” and is not just a way for them to make sure their daughters stay cozied up with the Firm.

However, before signing off, one thing was pointed and it says, “the separation does not mean a complete break in contact. Their new living arrangements would still allow them to meet and spend time together whenever they choose.”