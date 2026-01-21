Meghan Markle’s reaction to UK talks with Prince Harry comes to the forefront: ‘Leaving me?’

In the throws of homesickness, which is steadily increased to a massive degree, a new report has just come forward and it highlights just how bad Prince Harry’s circumstances have gotten.

The entire thing has been shared by well-placed insiders that are well versed in the Duke’s inner turmoil, which he seemingly hides behind the scenes.

However, with questions about his UK return coming in droves as he awaits the security verdict by REVAC, the entity that controls all protection for royals and officials, some are wondering if he’ll ever ditch the US for good.

According to the source, with a shift in Prince Harry’s dependence over the years, it seems Meghan is not at all afraid her husband might consider a move to the other side of the pond.

They even said in their own words, “Meghan does not appear anxious about the situation at all.”

Because “she is confident, assertive and firmly in charge, and she is certain that Harry will not walk away,” according to Radar.

Plus, “whenever the idea of returning to Britain is raised, she closes the conversation down immediately,” they also said.

A separate insider had a more blunt answer however, and admits Meghan was never one for engaging in anything remotely associated with the UK and instead starts “howling” anytime Prince Harry mentions an extended stay in the UK, saying “you’re not leaving me!”

According to a friend of the couple, not even Hollywood’s glam has done much for blue-blooded Prince Harry but “Meghan is completely at ease in those high-profile social settings and draws energy from them.”

“For Harry, however, the scene feels unnatural and staged, leaving him uncomfortable rather than fulfilled.”