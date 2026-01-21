Prince Harry turns troubled with no sense of home: ‘Isolation is getting to him mentally’

With reports that Prince Harry’s support system has turned into a one-woman march, insiders warn he is starting to grow isolated, and life in the US is becoming increasingly hard to manage.

For those unversed, much of it has to do with the lack of a social network outside of Meghan and her Hollywood aspirations because not only is he left questioning what truly grounds him, but he’s starting to develop a deeper uncertainty about who he is now.

The whole thing has been explained by well placed sources that just spoke to RadarOnline and according to their findings, “Harry is experiencing a level of emotional drift he has never known before” with Meghan.

This comes despite him keeping Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at the forefront because “while his focus on his children remains unwavering,” the insider admits, “there is a growing sense that he has lost his footing and no longer feels fully at home in any one place.”

Furthermore, even though outwardly its said that he maintains a “cheerful, engaged presence at public engagements,” but the truth of the matter is that, privately he is finding the isolation “increasingly hard to manage.”

As of right now, “he relies almost entirely on Meghan because he feels his personal support network has vanished.”

And “the issue is not an absence of affection – she stands by him – but a deeper uncertainty about who he is now.”

Because “in walking away from his country, his relatives and the framework that once gave his life shape, he is left questioning what truly grounds him.”