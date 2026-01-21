Sarah Ferguson led Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein: ‘She wanted him to ask for more money’

Sarah Ferguson has just been ousted as the person responsible for having Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor get connected to a convicted sex offender like Jeffrey Epstein and the comes via none other than Andrew Lownie, the author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

The author, who is often called the unofficial biographer of Andrew, just exposed something massive and its that Sarah Ferguson might have been the first member of the York family to get close to Ghislaine Maxwell, who then led them both towards Epstein.

The author explained everything in detail, according to a report by the Scottish Daily Express.

Reportedly, “there were more numbers for Sarah Ferguson in Epstein's little black book than for Andrew.” Because “she was a regular visitor, particularly to New York.”

So much so that there was actually a suite of rooms called ‘the Britannia Suite’ where they would stay whenever she was in the city.

According to the author she spent “a lot more time in New York than Andrew did. She was the person, I think, who was actually friendly with Ghislaine Maxwell and then introduced Epstein to Andrew. She's a pivotal figure here and she's kind of gone under the radar.”

This led him to say, “I think there needs to be more scrutiny of her activities. Ghislaine Maxwell, in an interview, claimed Fergie had the hots for Epstein. Of course, he was paying a lot of her debts. She did have these fantasy relationships with rich and powerful and successful men.”

For example, she had it with John F Kennedy,” the author explained. Plys “She had this idea, she would marry and he would become president and she would become First Lady.” On other occasions she is said to have ‘chased’ Tiger Woods across the Atlantic, as well as Kevin Costner” and according to Mr Lownie “here's a whole part of the story, which hasn't really been covered.”

All in all “she was part of Andrew's downfall because one of the reasons he got so involved with Epstein, one of the reasons for that visit in December 2010 when he was pictured walking, was to ask him for more money for Sarah Ferguson,” he said before signing off.