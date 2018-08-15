Karachiites celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm

Karachi: The people of Karachi celebrated 71st Independence Day of the country with traditional zeal and fervour on Tuesday.

The day dawned with 21-gun salutes, and people prayed for the development and prosperity of the country after offering the Fajr prayers.

Political leaders, representatives of the armed forces and citizens visited Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum large numbers to pay homage to the father of the nation. They laid floral wreaths at his tomb and offered Fateha.

National flag-hoisting ceremonies were organised at government, national and multi-national companies’ offices. Cake-cutting ceremonies were also organised by different political and social organisations.

All public and private buildings, roads and avenues were decorated with national flags, banners and coloured lights to mark Independence Day.