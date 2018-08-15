Flag-hoisting held at Muslim League House

LAHORE: On the direction of Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi, flag-hoisting ceremony in connection with Independence Day was held Tuesday at the Muslim League House.

PML Central Secretary Information senator Kamil Ali Agha along with hundreds of party leaders and workers performed flag-hoisting and cut the cake.

Talking to media, Kamil Ali Agha said Jashan-e-Azadi is symbol of our life, 71st Independence Day is not only beaconlight for the new generation but also for highlighting the sacrifices which our elders had offered. He said Shujaat Hussain, Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi in their messages have urged the people to play positive role for elimination of corruption.