Colourful activities marked Independence Day at AIOU

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday marked the 71st Independence Day by holding colorful activities, participated by Faculty members and students, says a press release.

It was coincided with plantation campaign, participated by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, academicians and the officers of the University. In the jam-packed University’s Council Hall, speeches, national songs and a tableau were presented. The event was dominated by the spirit of national enthusiasm and love for the country. Sweets were also distributed among the students and the employees’ children on the occasion.

At the outset, national flag was hoisted in the University’s premises by the Vice Chancellor, besides singing the national anthem.

An organised guard of honour was also presented by the security-workers paying salute to the national flag. The show was arranged by the university’s Pakistan Studies Department. Addressing the ceremony, the VC said the AIOU will continue to play its leading role for promoting quality education that could help realise the objectives of the Pakistan’s movement. He urged the students to concentrate on acquiring knowledge and promoting positive thinking in their daily life, as well as taking active part in the country’s social economic development.

Eulogizing the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said the founder of Pakistan has been a role-model World over for his selfless struggle for the rights of oppressed people and commitment with the Nation’s independence. The Quaid was a man of a great integrity and the new generation needed to follow him in a letter and spirit, the VC asserted. The nation must remember those who rendered heavy price and untold sacrifices for a better future of the coming generation.