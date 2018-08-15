Eto’o joins Qatar Sports Club on free transfer

DOHA: Former Cameroon captain Samuel Eto’o joined the 13th club of his long career when he signed for Qatar Sports Club on a free transfer, days after leaving Turkish club Konyaspor by mutual consent.

The Doha-based club announced the signing on Twitter.Eto’o, a four-time African footballer of the year, becomes the latest big-name arrival to join the Qatar Stars League after ex-Spain international Xavi and former Netherlands playmaker Wesley Sneijder.