Eto’o joins Qatar Sports Club on free transfer

DOHA: Former Cameroon captain Samuel Eto’o joined the 13th club of his long career when he signed for Qatar Sports Club on a free transfer, days after leaving Turkish club Konyaspor by mutual consent.
The Doha-based club announced the signing on Twitter.Eto’o, a four-time African footballer of the year, becomes the latest big-name arrival to join the Qatar Stars League after ex-Spain international Xavi and former Netherlands playmaker Wesley Sneijder.
