Five killed in Charsadda jirga firing

CHARSADDA: Five persons, including a man and his son and two cousins, were killed and two other people sustained injuries when a party opened indiscriminate fire on the rival group during a jirga at Ishara Koroona in the limits of Battagram Police Station here on Tuesday.

Police sources said that one Wasif, son of Mehar Shah, had sustained injuries when he was hit by a motorcyclist in the jurisdiction of Battagram Police Station a day earlier. They said a jirga of elders was convened to resolve the issue between the two families. The situation, they said, turned tense after the members of the two families started exchanging harsh words during the jirga proceeding.

In the meantime, Manzoor, Zamrud Shah, Tajmir, Fasihullah, Sabz Ali, Gul Wali, Murad, Khan Zaib and Arshad equipped with automatic weapons allegedly opened fire on the rival party. As a result, Abbas, Munsif, Fazal Rabi, Sudais, Tahir and Musa Khan were killed on the spot. Also, two persons identified as Yaseen and Inamullah sustained injuries in the firing.

The local people shifted the dead and injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Shabqadar. However, the injured were then referred to a hospital in Peshawar because of their precarious condition.

After autopsy at the Shabqadar hospital, the bodies were handed to the relatives for burial. Soon after the tragic incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to Ishara Koroona and collected evidence from the crime scene. The police registered the case against the nominated accused and started investigation.