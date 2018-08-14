PBA hands CJP Rs10m cheque for dams fund

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) on Monday donated Rs10 million to Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund, established by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

A delegation of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) headed by its chairman, Mian Amir Mehmood and comprising other office bearers, Mir Ibrahim, Sultan Lakhani, Shakeel Masood and Tahir Khan, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, in Supreme Court and presented a cheque of Rs10 Million for donation to the Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund.

They appreciated the efforts of the chief justice of Pakistan for national cause of construction of dams in Pakistan. They also discussed the issue of over increasing ratio of population in the country and suggested to take measures to tackle the issue.