Chinese Armed Police Force Commander calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Commander Chinese People’s Armed Police Force, General Wang Ning visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.

During the meeting matters related to regional security and professional interest were discussed, said a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitary also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region and discussed proposals to increase bilateral cooperation in fields of counter-terrorism, security training and sharing of experience.