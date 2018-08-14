PEAC student secures 2nd position in FBISE exams

Islamabad Ireefa-tus-Sattar, daughter of Abdul Sattar of PAEC Education Centre, Chashma, has secured overall second position by securing 1085 out of 1100 in SSC examination 2018 under FBISE, Islamabad. All four educational institution of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) situated at different remote areas of Pakistan showed excellent results in SSC Annual Examination 2018 in different boards. Out of 780 students of SSC 359 got A+ grade, 165 got A grade.