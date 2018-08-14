Court orders Meesha to submit reply

LAHORE: Additional District and Sessions Judge Shahzad Ahmad on Monday adjourned the hearing of defamation suit filed by singer turned actor Ali Zafar against singer Meesha Shafi by August 25 after a counsel appeared on behalf of Meesha.

The court directed counsel of Meesha to submit reply by august 25. Previously, the court had restrained singer Meesha Shafi from making any defamatory statements against Ali Zafar. The court had issued the orders after hearing arguments of Rana Intizar, counsel of Ali Zafar.

Ali Zafar had filed a defamation suit worth one billion against singer Meesha Shafi over the charges of defaming the singer through baseless allegations of sexual harassment. The counsel of Ali Zafar contended before the court that singer Meesha Shafi defamed the repute of his client through baseless allegations. The counsel pleaded the court to direct Meesha to apologies his client along with a fine of Rs 1 billion for extended baseless allegations against his client.

The counsel requested the court to direct Meesha Shafi to pay one billion to his client, 20 millions for mental torture, 80 million for loss of contracts, 400 million for loss of business opportunities and 500 million for loss of reputation.