Man clubbed to death over property

LAHORE: A 45-year-old man was killed allegedly by his relatives over a property dispute in the Sabzazar police limits here on Monday.

Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Ali Butt of Saed Pur Sabzazar. When the victim’s cousins came to know that Ali Butt sold a disputed house over which they clubbed him to death. Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s wife.

acid attack: A man threw acid on his wife over a domestic dispute in the Factory area police limits here on Monday. The victim was identified as Bushra Bibi of Mast Iqbal Road. The victim received burns in her hands and feet. However, her face remained safe. Police have yet to arrest accused Sabir.

fishermen: At least 26 Indian fishermen released from Karachi Jail handed over to Indian Border Force (IBF) at Wagah Border as a goodwill gesture on the eve of Independence Day.

Edhi Foundation arranged their boarding and lodging from Karachi to Lahore. Punjab Rangers handed them over to IBF along with gift hampers and bouquets. The fishermen had crossed the sea limits in Karachi and Pakistan Navy had arrested them. The fishermen were happy on their release and thanked the authorities for friendly treatment.

BODY FOUND: A 45-year-old man was found murdered in a canal in the Haer police limits. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The body was spotted floating in the BRB Canal by locals. They informed the police who reached the scene and fished out the body. A police official said the body was at least four days old. Someone had killed the victim and threw his body in the canal.

Woman dies: A 24-year-old woman was killed while a biker sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit the motorcyclist in the Shahdra police limits on Monday.

Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy and shifted the injured to hospital. Police arrested the driver. Police said the victims were on their way on a bike near Ravi Toll plaza. The truck driver hit them there. As a result, the woman received head injuries and died on the spot while the boy received minor injuries.

MAN ELECTROCUTED: A 28-year-old man was electrocuted in Township police limits. Police handed over body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities. The victim was identified as Asif of Township. He was trying to repair a ceiling fan at his home when he received electric shocks. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

BODY FOUND: A 45-year-old man was found dead in the Nawan Kot police limits. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy.

security plan: Lahore police on Monday issued security plan of Independence Day.

DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar has said that more than 10,000 police officials will perform security duty on August 14. Police will provide security to more than 900 Independence Day ceremonies. All ceremonies have been divided into three categories A, B and C due to sensitivity. Zero tolerance for wheelie, firing in the air, fireworks and any other illegal activity will be ensured. All SPs, DSPs and SHOs are directed to ensure full implementation of security plan. Police will also provide security to parks and public places where people came and enjoy with their families. Police officials of Dolphin squads and Police Response Unit are directed to ensure effective patrolling of important roads in the city. Special police squads will be in position to discourage wheelie from tonight to onwards.

FIVE DEAD: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 916 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs five people died, whereas 1,026 were injured. Out of the injured, 643 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 378 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.