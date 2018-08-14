Invitation to visit Saudi Arabia accepted

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday accepted an invitation by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud to visit the Kingdom.

In a telephonic conversation, the Saudi King felicitated the PTI chief for winning the recently-held elections in Pakistan and expressed his good wishes for the new government, said PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Talking to the media, Qureshi said King Salman invited Imran Khan to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which he accepted. He saidsession of the 15th National Assembly on Monday. The swearing-in marked the third consecutive democratic transfer of power.

The PTI chief reached the Parliament wearing a white shalwar kameez and had to ask for a waistcoat as a necessity for the photograph. The employee happily obliged by the request and took off his waistcoat while helping the PM in waiting to wear it. Imran Khan then sat on the stool for himself to be clicked.

The PTI chief attended the first session of 15th National Assembly and took oath of MNA from outgoing Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. He then signed the roll register after his name was pronounced and shook hands with the speaker.