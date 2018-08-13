Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Pakistan belongs to them

Pakistan belongs to them
Our state entities

Our state entities
The Karachi of the past

The Karachi of the past
PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament

PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament
Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief

Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest
PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer

PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer
Pak army to plant 10 million trees

Pak army to plant 10 million trees
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Efforts on to help Pakhtuns to get rights: Pashteen

SWABI: Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen said on Sunday that they would strive to help the Pakhtuns to get their rights that are enshrined in the Constitution.

He was addressing a public meeting at the Government High School playground in Swabi town on the anniversary of the 1948 firing incident in Babarra in Hashtnagar, Charsadda when Khudai Khimatgar Movement members protesting peacefully were fired at by the police and massacred.

The gathering was attended by PTM central, provincial and district leaders. Manzoor Pashteen said that Pakistan gained independence in 1947, but Pakhtuns across the country have remained in chains and were facing one crisis after the other. "We are striving to remove the sense of deprivation among the Pakhtuns," he remarked. He said that after holding public meetings in the Pakhtun-inhabited areas, the PTM leadership had decided to hold gatherings in other parts of the country to seek the support of the people.

The PTM leader claimed that the natural resources of the Pakhtuns had been seized. "This is not acceptable to us and this practice should stop," he stressed. He said the discriminatory attitude towards the Pakhtuns should be given up immediately. He argued that the Pakhtuns had the right to hold peaceful protests to seek the attention of the authorities to give them their due rights.

He pointed out that Tarbela Dam and Ghazi Barotha dam had been constructed in Swabi district, but still the people had to face long hours of electricity loadshedding. He demanded that the people of Swabi should be provided uninterrupted power supply. He recalled that Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate was established to provide alternative source of livelihood to the farmers cultivating opium poppy, but the incentives were withdrawn by government. He spoke in detail about the local issues and the problems of tobacco growers. He said that tobacco was produced in Swabi, but the federal government reaped its benefits.

Manzoor Pashteen said the entire world admitted the sacrifices of the Pakhtuns for the restoration of peace, but Punjab was not ready to give them their rights. He alleged that members of the Khudai Khidmatgar Movement were killed in Babarra on August 12, adding the Pakhtuns were still being massacred.

The PTM leader said that they would continue to encourage and mobilize the Pakhtuns to rise up against injustice through peaceful means. He said no effort would be spared to unite the Pakhtuns. He said the Pakhtuns would adopt peaceful means to get their rights. "Our struggle is based on justice, peace and brotherhood. We will not accept the victimisation of the Pakhtuns," he declared.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

Photos & Videos

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'