Mon August 13, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2018

Share

PTI resolute to address problems of New Sohan

Islamabad : Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Opposition leader, Ali Awan assured the residents of Chashma Town, New Sohan, resolution of all their problems at the earliest.

“The areas of New Sohan falling under UC 21 in Islamabad were neglected in the past, but the incoming government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will do all it can redressal of the miseries of the residents, majority of whom belonged to the minorities,” he stated this while addressing a ceremony in connection with National Minorities Day at Najma Girls School, Chashma Town, New Sohan. He said: “There are fifty chairmen of UCs in Islamabad from different parties and Malik Amir Hussain of UC 21 persuaded me to visit the area soon after the elections because of his concerns for his area which is facing numerous problems. Apart from sewage, broken roads another problem which I want to highlight is actually the water shortage and the water which is supplied to Sohan area is 75% contaminated, which is quite a distressful fact.”

Pointing the lacunas in the construction of drainage system in Chashma Town, the PTI leader while addressing the ceremony held under the patronage of Universal Interfaith peace Mission, and United Religions Initiative MCC Islamabad, said that 1100 feet drainage line has been completed while the rest of 3400 feet line is yet to be built.

“So we are trying that in the next six months work on this drainage system resumes after the consultation of all stakeholders so that this project will not work for five years only but will serve the coming generations.

Speaking on the occasion, UC 21 Chairman Malik Amir Hussain assured the residents of the area that the new government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will work for the betterment of the area. When Imran Khan visited the area during his election campaign, opposition leader of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Ali Awan, briefed him about the situation of the area which is in the heart of the city.

We clarified the whole picture on Imran Khan as on one side flyovers are made on Islamabad Expressway and a beautiful picture of the federal capital is portrayed while on the other end, the same city resembles as if we are living in a jungle or remote area of southern Punjab. Imran Khan assures us that his priority will be betterment of this area,” he added.

“The project of Chashma Town drainage system has been abandoned. We have already learnt from the sources that fund has not been released and now it will require another approval.

Ali Awan will personally ask Asad Umar and Imran Khan to grant the approval of funds for this area. I have also asked the residents of Chashma Town to make a Mohallah Committee and take guidance from Dr Chishti over problems of the area,” he added.

