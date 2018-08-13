Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Al-Azizia, Flagship references: Nawaz Sharif to be produced in court today

Al-Azizia, Flagship references: Nawaz Sharif to be produced in court today
PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election

PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election
Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Oath-taking of MPs today

Oath-taking of MPs today
Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians

Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP

Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP
Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man found dead on waste dump

LAHORE: A 35-year-old man was found dead from a heap of garbage in the limits of Hunjarwal police on Sunday.

The body, yet to be identified, bore no marks of torture, police said, adding that the man looked like an addict. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

Biker hit to death: A bike rider was killed by a speeding container on Raiwind Road on Sunday. The victim, yet to be identified, was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven container hit him near Bahria Orchard. As a result, he sustained fatal injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. the body was shifted to morgue.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 117 persons involved in various crimes and rendered help to 3013 commuters. PHP teams also recovered 589 liter liquor, 1,8637 gram charas, 102 kg Post, 600 gram opium, one Kalashnikov, a rifle, 28 pistols, five guns and 167 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons. PHP teams reunited eight children, Farhan, Ikrash, Ghulam Mustafa, M. Ayub, Areeba, M. Javed, Taurab and M. Yousaf, with their parents.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan