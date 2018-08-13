Man found dead on waste dump

LAHORE: A 35-year-old man was found dead from a heap of garbage in the limits of Hunjarwal police on Sunday.

The body, yet to be identified, bore no marks of torture, police said, adding that the man looked like an addict. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

Biker hit to death: A bike rider was killed by a speeding container on Raiwind Road on Sunday. The victim, yet to be identified, was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven container hit him near Bahria Orchard. As a result, he sustained fatal injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. the body was shifted to morgue.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 117 persons involved in various crimes and rendered help to 3013 commuters. PHP teams also recovered 589 liter liquor, 1,8637 gram charas, 102 kg Post, 600 gram opium, one Kalashnikov, a rifle, 28 pistols, five guns and 167 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons. PHP teams reunited eight children, Farhan, Ikrash, Ghulam Mustafa, M. Ayub, Areeba, M. Javed, Taurab and M. Yousaf, with their parents.