Askari orders strict security for Independence Day

LAHORE: Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has ordered foolproof security arrangements to ensure security to life and property of the public on the occasion of Independence Day.

He said special attention must be paid to the security of the gatherings held in connection with the Independence Day (I-Day). He said no stone should be left unturned in implementing of the security plan. He said that along with the public places, special attention should be given to the security of sensitive places. He ordered that all the processions be monitored through CCTV cameras and that the police authorities must be physically present in the field to monitor the security arrangements.

He directed that special arrangements be made for ensuring smooth flow of traffic in Murree and other historical and recreational places. All possible steps should be taken for the protection of life and property of the masses and all possible resources be utilised in this regard, he directed police. The caretaker chief minister ordered police to devise a comprehensive traffic plan for smooth flow of traffic in all cities.

He said the freedom was a great blessing, and brave nations cherished their independence days with full zeal and zest. “We intend to celebrate Independence Day and create an environment of festivity in order to pay tribute to the heroes of Pakistan Movement.”

He said wheelie and firing into the air were not allowed and strict action would be taken on such illegal acts. CM offers condolence: Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has expressed grief over the sad demise of Seraiki writer, critic and poet Professor Shamim Arif. In his condolence message, he extended his sympathies to the bereaved family. He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and for patience of the bereaved family.