Mon August 13, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Oath-taking of MPs today

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 13, 2018

Askari orders strict security for Independence Day

LAHORE: Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has ordered foolproof security arrangements to ensure security to life and property of the public on the occasion of Independence Day.

He said special attention must be paid to the security of the gatherings held in connection with the Independence Day (I-Day). He said no stone should be left unturned in implementing of the security plan. He said that along with the public places, special attention should be given to the security of sensitive places. He ordered that all the processions be monitored through CCTV cameras and that the police authorities must be physically present in the field to monitor the security arrangements.

He directed that special arrangements be made for ensuring smooth flow of traffic in Murree and other historical and recreational places. All possible steps should be taken for the protection of life and property of the masses and all possible resources be utilised in this regard, he directed police. The caretaker chief minister ordered police to devise a comprehensive traffic plan for smooth flow of traffic in all cities.

He said the freedom was a great blessing, and brave nations cherished their independence days with full zeal and zest. “We intend to celebrate Independence Day and create an environment of festivity in order to pay tribute to the heroes of Pakistan Movement.”

He said wheelie and firing into the air were not allowed and strict action would be taken on such illegal acts. CM offers condolence: Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has expressed grief over the sad demise of Seraiki writer, critic and poet Professor Shamim Arif. In his condolence message, he extended his sympathies to the bereaved family. He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and for patience of the bereaved family.

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

