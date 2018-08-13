Green is gold

Trees play an important role in our lives and add beauty to the place we live in. A place without trees has no beauty. It used to be a treat walking in parks and looking for shady trees to sit and relax under. Even though trees have been a huge part of societal development, we still don’t regard them with the importance they deserve. From assisting people in travelling from one place to another, trees have also been a source of raw material for boats, doors, windows and even paper.

Trees also produce delicious fruits and are used in the making of medicines too. They also help regulate the atmosphere. Considering the usefulness of trees, people all over the world will have to make efforts to plant more trees so as to ensure a happy and healthy future for the world.

Shamsa Basheer

Kech