Mon August 13, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

PTI seeks PPP's support for NA Speaker's election

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran's adviser

Oath-taking of MPs today

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2018

Schools reopen in capital after summer break

Islamabad: The government schools and colleges of the Islamabad Capital Territory will resume classes today (Monday) after a break of over two months. June 1 was the last day of children in educational institutions before the annual summer vacation began. Repairs and maintenance were carried out in schools and colleges during the summer break.

Overseen by the Capital Administration and Development Division, the FDE regulates the public sector education in ICT up to intermediate level. The region has more than 400 FDE-run schools and colleges. Though the PEIRA, the watchdog for private education in the region, didn’t notify the summer vacation schedule, the schools it regulates will reopen campuses either today or later in the week.

Meanwhile, the schoolchildren thronged bookshops and garment shops as part of preparations for the post-summer vacation days.

